Rolling Stock Market Estimated To Grow High During Forecast By Top Players Like Alstom, Bombardier, CRRC Corporation, General Electric, Hitachi

The term rolling stock refers to any moving vehicle on railroads. This typically includes locomotives, metros, monorails, trams, freight wagons and passenger coaches. Passenger transit are the trains, which are used to transport passengers from one place to another. However, cargo transit is a freight train which is used to transport goods or products from one place to another. The rolling stock such as locomotives are generally powered with various propulsion types such as diesel, electric, electro-diesel and others.

The rolling stock market is driven by factors such as increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways, rise in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport and rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions. However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rolling stock restrict the market growth. Moreover, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries and increase in industrial & mining activity create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Alstom, Bombardier, CRRC Corporation Limited, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., TRANSMASHHOLDING and TrinityRail.

The rolling stock market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and region. By type, it is divided into locomotive, metro, monorail, tram, freight wagons, passenger coaches and others. Based on the end use, it is classified into passenger transit and cargo train. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the rolling stock market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Rolling Stock Market, Type

Chapter 5: Global Rolling Stock Market, By End-Use

Chapter 6: Global Rolling Stock Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Alstom

7.2. Bombardier Transportation

7.3. Crrc Corporation Limited

7.4. General Electric

7.5. Hitachi, Ltd.

7.6. Siemens

7.7. Stadler Rail Ag

7.8. The Greenbrier Companies

7.9. Transmashholding

7.10. Trinity Industries, Inc.

