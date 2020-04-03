Satellite Services Market Projected to reach $144.5 billion by 2026 | Inmarsat, Intersputnik, MEASAT, PCCW Global, Intelsat, SES S.A., Eutelsat Communications

The satellite services market accounted for $126.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $144.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The satellite services market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for broadband connectivity services in APAC and LAMEA. Moreover, some of the countries in the Middle East and Africa have less penetration of television services that is expected to increase in coming years, which correspondingly increases the revenue of consumer services in both the regions.

Key players profiled in the report include Inmarsat plc, Intersputnik, MEASAT, PCCW Global, Intelsat, SES S.A., Eutelsat Communications SA, Viasat, Inc., Echostar Corporation, China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom), Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd.

The satellite services market is segmented based on type and end-user industry. Depending on type, the market is categorized into consumer services, fixed satellite services, mobile satellite services, remote sensing and space flight management services. On the basis of end-user industry, it is classified into media & entertainment, government, aviation, defense, aerospace, retail & enterprise and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

