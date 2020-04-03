Space Launch Services Market is projected to $30.0 billion by 2026 –  Antrix Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Space Exploration Technologies, AIRBUS S.A.S

The global space launch services market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The space launch services market is associated with the activities carried out by space launch service providers. It consists of a series of events such as ordering, conversion, construction, stacking and assembly, integration of payload and launch. The entry of private launch service providers resulted into the decrease in the launch cost and new technologies marking a new phase in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Antrix Corporation Ltd.,, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SPACEX), AIRBUS S.A.S (Arianespace), Safran (Arianespace), The Boeing Company (United Launch Alliance), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United Launch Alliance), State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS, Rocket Lab USA, S7 Space (Sea Launch), Starsem, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp.

The increase in number of satellite and testing probe launches act as drivers for the market growth. In addition, the increased government investments and private funds also impact the space launch services market growth significantly. However, high initial costs associated with the launch services acts as a market restraint. Also, the interoperability issues faced by companies discourage the space launch services market growth. The lack of skilled workforce and resistance to adaptability toward new technologies is one more factor that hampers the space launch services market growth. Meanwhile, efforts to reduce cost of launch services offers a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

The market is segmented on the basis of payload, launch platform, service type, launch vehicle, end-user and region. By payload, it is divided into satellite [(further segmented into small (less than 1,000 kg) and large satellite (above 1,000 kg)], human spacecraft, cargo, testing probes and stratollite. By launch platform, it is categorized into land, air and sea. By service type, it is bifurcated into pre-launch and post launch services. On the basis of launch vehicle, it is classified into small (less than 300 tons) and heavy (more than 300 tons). The end-user segment is divided into government & military and commercial sectors. Region-wise, space launch services market analysis is done across U.S. Russia, Other European Countries, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and Rest of the World.

