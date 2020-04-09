Steel Seamless Pipes Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Steel Seamless Pipes market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Steel Seamless Pipes market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1625576/global-steel-seamless-pipes-market

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Research Report: ArcelorMittal SA, ChelPipe, EVRAZ North America, JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Jindal SAW Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Limited, PAO TMK, TMK IPSCO, Techint Group SpA, Tenaris S.A., TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.), Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation, UMW Group, United States Steel Corporation, Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes, Wheatland Tube Company

Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Segmentation by Product: A0, A1, A2, B1, B2, A4, A5, Other

Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Segmentation by Application: Conveying Fluid Use, Structural Use, Other

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Steel Seamless Pipes markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Steel Seamless Pipes markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1625576/global-steel-seamless-pipes-market

Table of Contents

1 Steel Seamless Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Steel Seamless Pipes Product Overview

1.2 Steel Seamless Pipes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hot-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes

1.2.2 Cold-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes

1.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Seamless Pipes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Seamless Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Seamless Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Seamless Pipes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Seamless Pipes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Seamless Pipes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Seamless Pipes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Seamless Pipes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Steel Seamless Pipes by Application

4.1 Steel Seamless Pipes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Conveying Fluid Use

4.1.2 Structural Use

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Steel Seamless Pipes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes by Application

5 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Seamless Pipes Business

10.1 ArcelorMittal SA

10.1.1 ArcelorMittal SA Corporation Information

10.1.2 ArcelorMittal SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ArcelorMittal SA Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ArcelorMittal SA Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.1.5 ArcelorMittal SA Recent Development

10.2 ChelPipe

10.2.1 ChelPipe Corporation Information

10.2.2 ChelPipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ChelPipe Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ChelPipe Recent Development

10.3 EVRAZ North America

10.3.1 EVRAZ North America Corporation Information

10.3.2 EVRAZ North America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 EVRAZ North America Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 EVRAZ North America Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.3.5 EVRAZ North America Recent Development

10.4 JFE Steel Corporation

10.4.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.4.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

10.5.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.5.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Jindal SAW Ltd.

10.6.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.6.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Maharashtra Seamless Limited

10.7.1 Maharashtra Seamless Limited Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maharashtra Seamless Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Maharashtra Seamless Limited Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Maharashtra Seamless Limited Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.7.5 Maharashtra Seamless Limited Recent Development

10.8 PAO TMK

10.8.1 PAO TMK Corporation Information

10.8.2 PAO TMK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 PAO TMK Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 PAO TMK Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.8.5 PAO TMK Recent Development

10.9 TMK IPSCO

10.9.1 TMK IPSCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 TMK IPSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TMK IPSCO Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TMK IPSCO Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.9.5 TMK IPSCO Recent Development

10.10 Techint Group SpA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Seamless Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Techint Group SpA Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Techint Group SpA Recent Development

10.11 Tenaris S.A.

10.11.1 Tenaris S.A. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tenaris S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tenaris S.A. Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tenaris S.A. Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.11.5 Tenaris S.A. Recent Development

10.12 TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.)

10.12.1 TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) Corporation Information

10.12.2 TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.12.5 TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) Recent Development

10.13 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

10.13.1 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.13.5 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Recent Development

10.14 UMW Group

10.14.1 UMW Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 UMW Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 UMW Group Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 UMW Group Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.14.5 UMW Group Recent Development

10.15 United States Steel Corporation

10.15.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 United States Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 United States Steel Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 United States Steel Corporation Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.15.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.16 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes

10.16.1 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.16.5 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes Recent Development

10.17 Wheatland Tube Company

10.17.1 Wheatland Tube Company Corporation Information

10.17.2 Wheatland Tube Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Wheatland Tube Company Steel Seamless Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Wheatland Tube Company Steel Seamless Pipes Products Offered

10.17.5 Wheatland Tube Company Recent Development

11 Steel Seamless Pipes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Seamless Pipes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Seamless Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“”

”