Tooling Market to hit $368.5 billion in 2026 – Bharat Forge, Carlson Tool & Manufacturing, Doosan Machine Tools, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing

The global tooling market size is expected to reach $368.5 billion in 2026, from $200.8 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Tooling or tools are a fundamental part of every manufacturing industry. The tooling process includes molding, punching, forging, machining, boring, drilling and gauging. The instruments required for this purpose include dies & molds and machine tools such as drills, grinders, metal forming, boring machines, forges, jigs & fixtures and gauges. The quality of tools required for manufacturing directly affects the end product quality and thus, the advancements in the tooling market are responsible for the growth of its end-user industries.

The trend of digitization has led to growth in adoption of electronic & electrical devices in the households for performing the daily chores.

Key players profiled in the report include Bharat Forge, Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp., Doosan Machine Tools, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Omega Tool Corp, Parpas S.p.A (GRUPPO PARPAS), Samvardhana Motherson Group, Unique Tool & Gauge Inc., Sandvik AB and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.

Consumer electronics mainly include devices such as televisions, DVD players, computers, washing machines, refrigerators and others. Hence, increase in consumption of consumer electronics and electrical devices fuels the growth of the global tooling market. Furthermore, growth in focus on product customizations for the automotive products is another factor that drives the market growth. The automotive sector is a major consumer of tooling with around 70% consumption of tools for manufacturing. The production of automobiles requires various uniquely designed parts and each of this part is combined together to form a vehicle. In addition, growth in applications of tooling in the renewable energy industry is also expected to boost its demand during the forecast period.

The global tooling market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industry and region. By product type, it is divided into dies & molds, forging, jigs & fixtures, machine tools and gauges. The dies & molds segment is anticipated to dominate the global tooling market in the future, owing to its growing adoption in the automotive industry. By end-user industry, it is classified into automotive, electronics & electrical, aerospace, marine & defense, plastics industry, construction & mining and others. Others include power generation, oil & gas and medical. The automotive segment is projected to dominate the global tooling market during the forecast period.

The global tooling market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Thailand, India and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).

