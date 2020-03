Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Professional Survey & Opportunities 2027

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 275.54 Mn in 2018 to US$ 935.91 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – Key Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Pick-it N.V.

Recognition Robotics Inc.

Vision Nerf S.A.

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

KUKA Robot Group

Germany is the hub of automobiles and automobile components in the European region. The vision-guided robotics software market is anticipated to furnish in the country in the near future, owing to increase in awareness of advanced technologies among the German mass. Also, vast areas of applications such as industry 4.0, automated and connected driving need data transmission between the machines constantly and within the real-time which depicts towards the infrastructure development and integration of vision-guided robotics software to enhance the functionality of autonomous vehicles across the country. This scope is facilitating the end users to adopt this technology increases, thereby creating a substantial market for the same at present, which is projecting a positive growth on the vision guided robotic software market.

