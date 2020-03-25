Vocal Biomarkers Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2027

Advances in medical field has led to development of innovative technique of voice analysis which has potential and can be used as a biomarker for screening medical conditions like psychiatric disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others. Recently, there has been an inclination towards voice analysis to understand neuropsychiatric diseases and others. Thus, vocal biomarkers serve as a tool for medical practitioners to under the symptoms of illnesses from stress, depression to cardiovascular diseases.

The voice biomarkers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, growing prevalence of psychological and cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population. In addition, growing research on vocal biomarkers is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

IBM Corporation

Audio Profiling

Cogito Corporation

Sonde Health

Beyond Verbal

Boston Technology Corporation

Microtest Health

