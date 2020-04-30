Analysis of Online Gaming

Online Gaming: Emergence & Regulation

While a majority of the world’s population continues to engage with gaming through in-person casinos, there has been widespread proliferation of online gaming. The online sector includes virtual poker, casinos, and sports betting. The first countries to engage with a variation of online betting was Liechtenstein, who conducted an international lottery via the internet as early as 1994.

However, many people credit Barbados and Antigua with the first edition of true online gaming came with their InterCasino. Shortly after, Mohawk Territory Kahnawake in Canada began regulating online poker rooms.

These original forays into online gaming came with a slew of problems that have since been addressed. These include cryptology concerns, which help secure financial transactions that occur online, as well as regulatory and legal concerns.

In the United States in particular, online gaming remains illegal throughout many states. However, there is a strong separation between sports betting and ‘gaming’, though these two sectors are not differentiated in most industry studies and statistics. It is up to the discretion of each state whether or not to legalize online gaming, with states like Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania enjoying most of the nation’s activity.

Of the nearly $400 billion dollars that gaming accrued in 2016, just under $46 billion went to online gaming (sports betting included). However, gaming is currently adapting at breakneck speed alongside the evolution of consumer products. For instance, sites like PokerStars now offer a mobile app, and Ubisoft brings the experience on your mobile to stay on top of your game, which is often lumped under online gaming in statistical analysis. However, the online gaming industry will likely split into separate markets for online and mobile sectors, and gaming applications will be adapted accordingly.

Global Vs. Domestic (US)

As of 2016, global statistics indicated that just over 25% of the world’s population enjoys online gaming, with the highest percentages coming from China and US markets, although the UK enjoys a frequent engagement with gaming on all levels. Total, this number shows that 1.6 billion people game, with 4.2 billion indicating that they game at least one a year.

However, these figures don’t separate online and in-person gaming. When applied to the US market alone, out of the 4.2 billion annual gamers, only 3% indicated that they game regularly through online sites alone. However, a revenue report from 2018 shows $306.5 billion in revenue in the US from online gaming. Discrepancies in gaming polls and market research isn’t uncommon in any industry, as these figures rely on public feedback and honesty more than financial figures, which should be noted for demographic studies.

Another consideration for US studies is the aforementioned separation of online gaming versus in-person casinos, the separation of lotteries, sports betting, and gaming from legal rhetoric, as well as the interaction between federal law, state law, and tribal reservations that have their own sovereignty. Federally, online gaming has never been illegal. Statewide, it’s been regulated accordingly. Meanwhile, each tribe creates their own laws regardless of state and federal decree.

Nevada, New Jersey, and Delaware became the first states to regulate online gaming in 2013. Five years later, the US Supreme Court made sports betting legal online (2018). However, it should again be noted that the rise of mobile gaming will likely alter the course of online gaming, as well.

In the UK, for example, a study conducted in 2012 indicated that mobile gaming was rising by as much as 75% per year, and it accounted for nearly 25% of gaming-related searches. While this isn’t indicative of gaming, as the study focused on engagement with gaming over various applications, it’s a staggering figure.

As of 2020, potential growth figures in the online gaming industry indicate an estimated annual growth rate at 12%, though the market is set to decelerate. Market deceleration within the online gaming sector is indicated given the astronomic rise in recent years, and shouldn’t be interpreted regarding the viability of online gaming. In fact, incremental growth predictions for 2019-2024 are strong, with growth potential in this sector at $114.21 billion.