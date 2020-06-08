Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2020-2027

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to the increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos, and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by the cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to the cloud. These developments are directly affecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the construction of a large number of data centers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005734/request-trial

Currently, India is dominating the Asia Pacific in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for data center construction. India’s large population base coupled along with numerous government-led digital initiatives are likely to propel the growth in the public cloud services market. Rising adoption of the modular data center is one of a trend identified in the country. Increasing energy cost and less energy consumption by modular data centers is the key factor influencing the adoption of the modular data center in India. Also, India being a developing economy, many new companies are entering the market with the need for cost-efficient data center structures. Thus, modular data center due to its cost-effectiveness is another reason for the growth in the market. Another reason is the insufficient availability of power in many states of India, resulting in companies to deploy modular data storage systems.

ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrical Design

Mechanical Design

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards

Tier 1 & Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Country

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

DPR Construction, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

ISG PLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005734/checkout/basic/single/monthly

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]