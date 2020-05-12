Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2020-2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Share By Power Rating (<75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, >750 kVA), By Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Prime/Continuous), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia), Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020–2026, to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026. Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Value is projected to grow on account of rising demand for continuous and reliable power supply along with strategic importance to address the unavoidable power deficits. Increasing power outages on account of severe weather conditions has positively impacted the product installation. Several Southeast Asian countries including India and Indonesia are witnessing a large-scale expansion of data centers & digitization, further imparting an impetus to the industry expansion.

<75 kVA genset is gaining additional momentum owing to escalating natural disasters, growing power failures & aging grid infrastructure. Consumer shift toward less powerful and smaller units for domestic usage on account of their operational suitability and economic viability will stimulate the product adoption. Moreover, rising funds across commercial sector including extensive investments in retail & IT businesses is set to complement the industry outlook.

Dynamic expansion of telecom infrastructure, rapid industrial growth, and frequent power breakdown is projected to drive the China diesel gensets market growth. Upsurge in costs of data center outages along with rising consumer awareness toward consistent backup solutions will propel the product installation. The introduction of rigorous & stringent emission tiers diverting the industry focus toward sustainable development are anticipated to further strengthen the industry landscape.

The burgeoning industry expansion is attributed to escalating reliance on electrical energy and technical product advancements coupled with an indispensable utilization of digitization among businesses & industries. High efficiency, low initial cost and ease of replacement are some of the key parameters strengthening the industrial diesel gensets market growth. Upsurge in adoption of digital systems and products has further resulted in aggressive development of data centers & communication stations, which in turn will drive the product demand.

Standby diesel gensets market will grow on account of inadequate power generation infrastructure across emerging nations along with frequent grid disruptions. The shifting trends toward the replacement of mines, construction sites, and O&G fields to remote locations owing to the lack of power infrastructure will stimulate product adoption. In addition, the existence of robust distribution channels and networks have augmented the ease of access to backup units which is set to complement the business growth.

Eminent industry participants operating across the industry includes Kirloskar, Caterpillar, C&S Electric, Atlas Copco., Ashok Leyland, Ingersoll-Rand, Sterling Generators, Himoinsa, Powerica, Yamaha, Honda, Generac, Cummins, Escorts Group, and Briggs & Stratton. The manufacturers are extensively focusing on introduction of new technology and product differentiation with an aim to sustain their share in the industry.

Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2020 to 2026, for the following segments:

Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Share, By Power Rating

<75 kVA

75-375 kVA

375-750 kVA

>750 kVA

Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Size, By Application

Standby

Peak Shaving

Prime/Continuous

Asia Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Value, By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

