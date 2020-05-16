Asia Pacific Edible Insects Market Outlook 2019 – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2024

Growing concern towards various health issues and shift in consumption pattern for protein rich diet may drive the Asia Pacific edible insects market size. The product offers various health benefits including reducing obesity and are healthy even to animal when offered as fodder, resulting into increased product demand. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Edible Insects Market analysis based on Product, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 270 millionby 2024.

Asia Pacific edible insects market demand from caterpillars is likely to register over 44% by 2024. They are easily garnered and are rich source of vitamins, minerals and proteins. Mopane caterpillar advances in iron deficiency in diet and contains protein which may foster the market demand. These bugs feed on tree leaves and their influence on forest ecosystem are the driving factors accelerating the industry demand.

Asia Pacific edible insects market size from flour application may surpass USD 85 million by 2024. Crickets and mealworms are primarily used in bakery products owing to its gluten free property which includes biscuits, muffins and desserts, thereby fueling the product demand.

China edible insects market size may witness significant gains at over 44% by the end of forecast timeframe. Bugs are mainly consumed in this region for eating and medical purposes. Honey bee drones are used as traditional medicine. Beetles have anti-diuretic effect are considered as healthy which in turn drives the overall market.

Thailand bugs market demand may surpass USD 50 million by 2024. It has over 20,000 insect farming business, most of which are limited household operations, and over 200 species are consumed. Insect farming has emerged as a substantial economic activity in the region owing to strong and favorable market demand.

Asia Pacific edible insects market share is fragmented with key players including HaoCheng Mealworms, Thailand Unique, Bugsolutely, Ecobars, and Entotech. Companies are investing in R&D to expand their product demand.

