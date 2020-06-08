Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market Competitive Landscape, Industry Attractiveness and Key Players, Forecast 2027

Visual analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 447.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1469.4 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 16.3% from the year 2018 to 2025.

It is becoming more imperative for organizations to run both core and non-core business functions through the cloud, and in line with this, companies are going to make a move to housing everything in one place faster. The advantages of the movement speak for themselves, as using the cloud improves data governance, streamline processes, and manage risk. Those organizations hesitant to make the shift to full integration will quickly find themselves on the back foot as investors increasingly insist on the cloud as a term of the investment. Cloud turns businesses into lean, mean efficient machines, so it is going to become non-negotiable for companies to run in the cloud if they want to remain competitive.

China is the most populated country in the world. Presence of advanced manufacturing industry and rising demand for smart cities presents a suitable environment for the adoption of advanced technology. However, China is transitioning from being a low-cost labor country and is investing heavily in digital transformation to retain its title for manufacturing hub. The growth of visual analytics market in China is majorly influenced by the various government initiative in the country due to which China is anticipated to foresee an 8.5% year-on-year growth in software spending. The Government initiatives in the country include Industry 4.0, and Internet Plus integrating IT with manufacturing. Also, the government has proposed 46 pilot projects that will focus on innovation to implement smart manufacturing as part of its ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative; which will further fuel the demand for machine learning powered solutions. Thus, the region is anticipating the increasing development and adoption of visual analytic solutions in the forecast period. Therefore, the region is expected to adopt the visual analytic solutions rapidly in the forecast period.