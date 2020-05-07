CAD Software Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report by 2023

The automotive industry has always been productive in developed countries, but in the last 10­–15 years, it has experienced a boom in emerging economies as well, primarily owing to an increase in the disposable income of people. Apart from sending more and more vehicles out of the assembly line to meet to rising demand for them, automakers are also strongly focusing on their quality. With competition already rife among several automotive manufacturers and stringent passenger safety regulations being implemented across the world, the need to make vehicles durable has risen. This has led to the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as computer-aided design (CAD), in the manufacturing process.

It is because of the prosperity of the automotive and several other niches, that the CAD software market would grow, from $8,325.0 million in 2017 to $12,124.0 million by 2023, witnessing a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). CAD not only helps design various components, but also analyze and see how they would perform in the real world, via simulations. In the automotive sector, the software is being used to create less-vulnerable vehicle parts and achieve their error-free manufacturing. With a strong focus on improved vehicle design and performance, the use of CAD is increasing.

Presently, the Americas are the largest user of the technology, due to the fact that the continents are home to a huge aerospace sector, where CAD is an important tool for prototyping, before mass production begins. Within the region as well as across the world, the CAD software market in the U.S. is the largest, as the country is a global hub for aircraft and defense equipment manufacturing. During the forecast period, the adoption of the technology would increase the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to its use in manufacturing improved medical treatment and diagnosis devices.

Global CAD Software Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Technology

2D Software

3D Software

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Segmentation by Model

Wireframe

Surface

Solid

Market Segmentation by Level

Beginner

Intermediate

Pro

Market Segmentation by Application