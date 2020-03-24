dPCR and qPCR Market 2020 Size, Dynamics and Top Players are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

According to a new market research study titled ‘dPCR and qPCR Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Product, and Application. The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dPCR and qPCR market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In 2017, quantitative PCR (qPCR) segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. The largest share of the quantitative PCR is primariliy owing to its ability to give valuable quantitative data analysis of nucleic acids which is highly specific, sensitive, and accurate. However, the digital PCR (dPCR) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Companies Mentioned:

1.Abbott

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. QIAGEN

6. TaKARA BIO, INC

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8. bioMérieux SA

9. Danaher

10. Fluidigm Corporation

The market for dPCR and qPCR is expected to grow as increasing incidence of genetic diseases, growth in investments & funds for gene synthesis, increasing number of start-up companies and technological developments in PCR technologies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rapidly developing technologies of dPCR and qPCR and increasing ddPCR technology applications are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report DPCR and qPCR Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the DPCR and qPCR market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period. Key factors driving the “DPCR and qPCR market”. Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “DPCR and qPCR market”. Challenges to market growth. Key vendors of “DPCR and qPCR market” market. Detailed SWOT analysis. Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “dPCR and qPCR” market. Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions. Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors. PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.



