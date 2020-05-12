Europe Gas Fired Boiler Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period (2020-2026)

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Gas Fired Boiler Market Share By Application (Residential, Commercial {By Application [Office, Healthcare, Institution, Lodging, Retail, Other], By Capacity [<10 MMBtu/hr, 10-50 MMBtu/hr, 50-100 MMBtu/hr, 100 -250MMBtu/hr, >250 MMBtu/hr ]}, Industrial {By Application [Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Chemical, Refinery, Primary Metal, Other Manufacturing], By Capacity (<10 MMBtu/hr, 10-50 MMBtu/hr, 50-100 MMBtu/hr, 100-250 MMBtu/hr, >250 MMBtu/hr), By Technology (Condensing, Non-Condensing), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026”, to make Great Impact In Near Future by 2026.

Europe Gas Fired Boiler Market will witness significant growth on account of stringent regulations pertaining to the rising GHG emissions from traditional heating and cooling systems. Growing spending on infrastructural growth and rising demand of energy efficient water and space heating systems will further drive the industry outlook. Moreover, increasing emphasis on using natural gas as primary energy source instead of coal for its low carbon emission will enhance the product applications over the forecast timeframe.

Condensing gas fired boilers demand is set grow on account of their higher efficiency and significant reliability over other available counterparts. Less carbon emission and reduced heating costs will further stimulate the product adoption over the forecast timeline. In addition, favorable government regulations towards the adoption of cleaner fuel system will further boost the Europe gas fired boiler market size.

10-50 MMBtu/hr capacity gas fired boilers are expected to witness a strong growth on account of lower fuel consumption and high reliability index. In addition, steady growth in population will augment the deployment of consistent and energy efficient heating systems across residential and industrial sector, which in turn will propel the growth of Europe gas fired boiler market.

Gas fired boilers application across commercial sector will witness significant growth on account of growing replacement of conventional heating systems with sustainable systems. Stringent government regulations and policies to reduce the building energy emissions will augment the product installations over the forecast timeline.

UK gas fired boiler industry is set to witness substantial growth owing to the strict norms and mandates implemented by the government to reduce coal dependency. According to the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy 2018, the GHG emission dropped to 448.5 mtCO 2 e in 2018 from 600.9 mtCO 2 e in 2010, resulted on account of the closure of several coal power plants since 2015. Emphasis on carbon emission reduction and growing replacement rate of boilers will further enhance the industry growth.

Key manufacturers operating in the Europe gas fired boiler industry include Hurst Boiler and Welding Co Inc., Forbes Marshall Private Limited, Rentech Boiler Systems Inc., AMEC Foster Wheeler Ltd., Fulton Boiler Works Inc., Miura America Co. Ltd., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Hoval, Viessmann Limited, , Fondital S.p.a , Groupe Atlantic, Bosch Thermotechnology, Ferroli S.p.A, Victory Energy Operations LLC, Raypak, Daikin, General Electric.

