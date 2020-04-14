Location of Things (LoT) Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly During 2020-2027: Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ESRI

The global Location of Things (LoT) market valued at US$ 19.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn in 2027.

The location of things market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which makes significant investments or adopt strategies to deliver highly advanced service to the users. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between service providers, network operators and government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the Location of Things (LoT) market over the forecast period.

The major companies operating in the market includes Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Here Technologies, Navizon, Inc., Skyhook, Wireless Logic, and Trimble, Inc.

The global Location of Things market on the basis of Application is categorized into mapping & navigation, asset management, location intelligence, and media & marketing. All the industry sectors use the location based software tools for various purposes. The basic purpose behind using these tools is to organize the data obtained over the internet and put it to meaningful use. Abundant data is available through numerous data points, and the emergence of IoT has just propelled the data explosions. The numerous applications for using location based services are broadly categorized in our study for LoT market.

The combination of IoT and General Positioning System (GPS) would change the movement of people, and goods in a huge way. Amongst the consumers today, the familiarity with the GPS technology is quite good, however the knowledge of the technology is comparatively limited. When the GPS technology is combined with the powerful IoT technology, large untapped potential values can be harnessed. Within the LoT, IoT would collect volumes of data from the devices whereas the GPS would be used in tracking the location of these as well as other devices.

Location of Things Market – By Application

Mapping & Navigation

Asset Management

Location Intelligence

Media & Marketing

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the growth of location of things technology. Pertaining to the presence of massive and tech-savvy population, the penetration of smartphones is rising in the Asian market. Also, the huge mass of the region plays a crucial role in accelerating retail and logistics industry in which location-based data/services holds a significant position.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Location of Things (LoT) market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

