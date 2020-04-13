Near infrared imaging Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2025

Global Near infrared imaging Market is valued approximately USD 363 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing preference of near-infrared imaging over the conventional visualization techniques is the key trend that is responsible for the wide adoption of Near infrared imaging globally.

Global near infrared imaging market is significantly driven rising prevalence of cancer. According to Cancer index, it was estimated that around 2,814,000 of Chinese would die from cancer in 2015 equivalent to around 7,500 cancer deaths every day on an average basis in the country. Similarly, as per the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research of India, every single women affected by cervical cancer dies of its impact every 8 minutes. For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, 1 woman die. Every year, over 7 lakh cancer cases are registered in India which in turn causes 5,56,400 deaths in year that is fueling the adoption and utility of radiotherapy in India.

Also, as per the National Cancer Control Strategy (2017-2022), Cancer is estimated to be the 3rd leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases in Middle East & Africa region. Thus, high prevalence of cancer would increase the need for near infrared imaging as it is beneficial to diagnosis cancer, promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lengthy and tough approval process limiting the availability of targeted fluorophores is the major factor that impede the growth of global Near infrared imaging market.

On the basis of segmentation, the near infrared imaging market is segmented into product, application and end-user. The product segment of global Near infrared imaging market is classified into devices and reagents of which device segment hold the largest share owing to the increasing number of research activities on cancer along with the rising prevalence of cancer. The application segment includes preclinical imaging, cancer surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and plastic/reconstructive surgeries. Based on the end-user segment, the near infrared imaging market is classified into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research laboratories of which hospitals and clinics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing number of plastic and reconstructive surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics.

The regional analysis of Near infrared imaging Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Near infrared imaging market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases and rapid adoption of the technologically advanced imaging systems. Also, the dominance of North America region is witnessed owing to the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and high healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing investments by international players by collaborating with regional players.

The leading market players mainly include-

*Stryker

*Karl Storz Se & Co.Kg

*Carl Zeiss Meditech AG

*Leica Microsystems

*Olympus Corporation

*Perkinelmer, Inc.

*Li-Cor, Inc.

*Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

*Quest Medical Imaging B.V.

*Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd.\

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

*Devices

o Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems

o Near-Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

*Reagents

o Indocyanine Green (ICG)

By Application:

• Preclinical Imaging

• Cancer Surgeries

• Gastrointestinal Surgeries

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

By End-user:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Research Laboratories

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

*LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

*ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Near infrared imaging Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

