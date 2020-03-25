Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market value projected to expand by 2016-2026

The report “Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” offers a 10-year forecast for the global oil and gas terminal automation market for the period of 2016–2026. The report studies the oil and gas terminal automation market across six key regions of the globe, including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excl. Japan, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Japan. The report covers key factors driving the growth of the market, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across key segments.

Report description

This Market Insights report examines the global oil and gas terminal automation market for the period 2016–2026 in terms of value. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on developments in the oil & gas terminal automation market and quantification of revenue generation from oil and gas terminal automation across various categories and country/ regional market segments.

On the basis of categories, the global oil and gas terminal automation market is segmented into:

Hardware ATG Blending Controllers SCADA PLC DCS HMI Safety; Security & Others

Software Terminal & Inventory Management Business System Integration Transaction Management Reporting Others

Services Commissioning Consulting Services Project Management Operations Services Training Services



The report starts with the oil and gas terminal automation market overview and provides market definition and overview of category based segments for global oil and gas terminal automation market. The sections that follow include market analysis and forecast, by category and by region, country level. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and the forecast made for 2016–2024.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global oil and gas terminal automation market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global oil and gas terminal automation market. The section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global oil and gas terminal automation market.

Research methodology

To quantify the market size, an elaborate research methodology comprising in-depth secondary research and number of primary interviews have been done followed by triangulation of the data thus gathered. Further, data inputs such as market split by categories, and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration before concluding the market estimates. Each region based section highlights the oil and gas terminal automation market based on different categories in that region. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various services and region/ country, the report also provides absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The market size estimation is carried out through multiple top-down and bottom-up approaches. Crude oil production data – historical and forecast, is benchmarked to identify relative shares in the market and the market data range, thus received, has been validated by primary resources. Moreover, Infrastructure investments, indicative share of automation in overall investment and upcoming terminals related data has been considered to determine the respective market share and corresponding growth rates.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of oil and gas terminal automation solution providers are also included within the scope of the report in order to help evaluate strategies, key recent developments in the global market.