Pressure relief devices industry overview 2020 – global players like bsn medical, hill rom services inc., kci licensing, inc., medtronic.

Worldwide Pressure Relief Devices Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pressure Relief Devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Pressure Relief Devices market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Pressure Relief Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pressure Relief Devices players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A pressure relief device is the last line of defense for safety. If all other safety devices or operating controls fail, the pressure relief device are capable of venting excess pressure. Various pressure relieving devices such as static air devices, also called low-tech devices, are widely used.

The Pressure Relief Devices Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, expected to be driven by rising prevalence of pressure ulcer worldwide and high economic burden and healthcare cost, especially in regions such as North America and Europe. Rising geriatric population, especially in the U.S. and Europe would be an important factor to drive the market for pressure devices. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Players:

1. BSN MEDICAL

2. HILL ROM SERVICES INC.

3. KCI LICENSING, INC.

4. MEDTRONIC

5. INVACARE CORPORATION.

6. ARJO

7. TALLEY GROUP LTD

8. PARAMOUNT BED CO.

9. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

10. OMRON HEALTHCARE, INC.

The global pressure relief devices market is segmented on the basis of product, and Geography. The product segment includes, high tech device market and low tech device market. Further, high tech devices are kinetic bed and dynamic air therapy bed, and low tech devices are foam based, gel based, air filled and other mattress.

The pressure relief devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pressure relief devices market based on product and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall pressure relief devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is probable to contribute to the largest share in the pressure relief devices market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, enhanced infrastructure of healthcare and rising cases of pressure ulcer worldwide and high financial burden and cost of healthcare in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in this region.

The pressure relief devices market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

