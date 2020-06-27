Shingles Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Advancements Patient Data Technology, says Market Industry Reports

The CDC recommends that healthy adults ages 50 and older get the shingles vaccine, Shingrix, which provides greater protection than Zostavax. The vaccine is given in two doses, 2 to 6 months apart. Zostavax is still in use for some people ages 60 and older.

Shingles Vaccine Market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 1,999.5 million in 2019. It is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of ~7.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Shingles is an communicable disease which is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus or herpes zoster. The common symptoms related to this infection are development of rashes, ulcers blister and redness on the skin; exhaustion, and itching among others. Vaccines available for the treatment of shingles are Zostavax and Shingrix

Major Key Players:

Merck & Co. Inc., & GlaxoSmithKline plc

Shingles is a Vaccines are biological products which are used to prevent the occurrence of a large number of diseases. Vaccines protect against more than 25 debilitating or life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, typhoid and cervical cancer. Vaccines constitutes of a strain of disease-causing microorganism which is present in the form of killed or weakened state. Vaccines can be classified on the basis of strain or serotype i.e. monovalent vaccines and multivalent vaccines. Vaccines may be monovalent or multivalent. A monovalent vaccine contains a single strain of a single antigen (e.g. Measles vaccine), whereas a multivalent vaccine contains two or more strains/serotypes of the same antigen (e.g. OPV).

Shingles Vaccine Market Segmentation:

Shingles Vaccine Market By Product:

Shingrix

Zostavax

Shingles Vaccine Market Patient Type:

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Shingles Vaccine Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia –Pacific

Rest of world

