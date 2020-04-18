Sleep Apnea Devices Market size, share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology

Many industry players have developed innovative types of sleep apnea devices during recent years. For instance, during May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device, used for the diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. Also, in May 2017, ResMed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory foam mask cushion. AirTouch F20 full face mask can be used along with any CPAP that includes AirMini. In April 2016, BMC launched a Polypro sleep monitoring device, which is a home sleep testing device and portable PSG. The product is easily accessible in sleep labs because of the mobile application of Polypro. Advancement in sleep apnea devices has made the treatment of OSA easy and accurate. These innovative developments made by the market players are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the field of sleep apnea devices are ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC and others.

Globally, sleep apnea market exhibits potential growth in developed as well as developing regions across the globe. Further, rising prevalence of sleep apnea among adults determines the market growth. Also, the prevalence of sleep apnea is found to be increasing among the adults as well as children, across the globe. As per the American Sleep Apnea Association, in 2017, 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Another factor driving the market growth is increasing demand for Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices due to rising awareness about sleep disorders among the general population and availability of wide range of products in the market. However, the market is retrained by various factors such as absence of patient compliance.

In North America, the growth of the market is attributed to presence of key players, extensive use of diagnostic and therapeutic devices for sleep apnea and focus on early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases. Furthermore, people in the US are now aware about the importance of diagnosis of sleep apnea among the children, which further influences the market growth. New product launch by market players such as BMC, ResMed and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited boost the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2016, BMC launched Polypro sleep monitoring device which is a home sleep testing device and portable PSG. The product is easily accessible in sleep labs because of the mobile application of Polypro.

