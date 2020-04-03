Theme Park Vacation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Walt Disney Attraction, Merlin Entertainment Group, Universal Parks and Resorts

Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows and other entertainment activities. Moreover, it is designed considering a group of themes or a central theme and charges a pay-one-price admission fee to a visitor. According to the International Association Amusement Parks and Attractions, a theme park is a park which has themed attractions such as costumes, food, retail stores, or rides.

Consumers are shifting their spending pattern from durable goods to adventure and travel, which acts as a key driver of the global theme park vacation market. In addition, upsurge in popularity of theme parks among millennials and generation Z significantly boosts the growth of the global market. Furthermore, theme parks are witnessing continuous development to provide strong source of entrainment to their consumers. However, implementation of stringent government regulation toward building theme parks affects the growth of the global market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983157/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Walt Disney Attraction, Merlin Entertainment Group, Universal Parks and Resorts, Oct Parks China, Fantawild, Chimelong Group, Six Flags Inc., Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Seaworld Parks & Entertainment and Parques Reunidos, LOTTE World, Nagashima Spa Land, Everland Gyeonggi-Do, Ocean Park, Europe Park, De Eftling and Tivoli Gardens.

Presently, theme parks not only offer entertainment but also focus on providing edutainment to empower and educate children. If managed and developed precisely, theme parks that combine entertainment and education are expected to gain a competitive edge in the near future. For instance, Ocean Park Hong Kong is a combination of thrilling entertainment and educational encounter with animals, integrating thrilling water rapids rides along with educating visitors on the essence of conservation of diverse parts of the world. Moreover, it conducts and offers 31 workshops to visitors especially students and children to gain educational learning experience.

The theme park vacation market is segmented into type, age group, traveler type, sales channel and region. By type, the market is categorized into water park, children’s play park, adventure park and others. Depending on age group, it is classified into baby boomers, generation X, millennials and generation Z. On the basis of traveler type, it is bifurcated into solo and group. As per sales channel, it is segregated into online channel and direct channel. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983157/discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Age Group

Chapter 6: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Traveler Type

Chapter 7: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Sales Channel

Chapter 8: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Regio

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Walt Disney Attraction

10.2. Merlin Entertainment Group

10.3. Universal Parks And Resorts

10.4. Oct Parks China

10.5. Fantawild

10.6. Chimelong Group

10.7. Six Flags Inc.

10.8. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

10.9. Seaworld Parks & Entertainment

10.10. Parques Reunidos

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012983157/buy/5500

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.