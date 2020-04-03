Theme Park Vacation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Walt Disney Attraction, Merlin Entertainment Group, Universal Parks and Resorts
Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows and other entertainment activities. Moreover, it is designed considering a group of themes or a central theme and charges a pay-one-price admission fee to a visitor. According to the International Association Amusement Parks and Attractions, a theme park is a park which has themed attractions such as costumes, food, retail stores, or rides.
Consumers are shifting their spending pattern from durable goods to adventure and travel, which acts as a key driver of the global theme park vacation market. In addition, upsurge in popularity of theme parks among millennials and generation Z significantly boosts the growth of the global market. Furthermore, theme parks are witnessing continuous development to provide strong source of entrainment to their consumers. However, implementation of stringent government regulation toward building theme parks affects the growth of the global market.
Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983157/sample
Key players profiled in the report include Walt Disney Attraction, Merlin Entertainment Group, Universal Parks and Resorts, Oct Parks China, Fantawild, Chimelong Group, Six Flags Inc., Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Seaworld Parks & Entertainment and Parques Reunidos, LOTTE World, Nagashima Spa Land, Everland Gyeonggi-Do, Ocean Park, Europe Park, De Eftling and Tivoli Gardens.
Presently, theme parks not only offer entertainment but also focus on providing edutainment to empower and educate children. If managed and developed precisely, theme parks that combine entertainment and education are expected to gain a competitive edge in the near future. For instance, Ocean Park Hong Kong is a combination of thrilling entertainment and educational encounter with animals, integrating thrilling water rapids rides along with educating visitors on the essence of conservation of diverse parts of the world. Moreover, it conducts and offers 31 workshops to visitors especially students and children to gain educational learning experience.
The theme park vacation market is segmented into type, age group, traveler type, sales channel and region. By type, the market is categorized into water park, children’s play park, adventure park and others. Depending on age group, it is classified into baby boomers, generation X, millennials and generation Z. On the basis of traveler type, it is bifurcated into solo and group. As per sales channel, it is segregated into online channel and direct channel. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983157/discount
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Type
Chapter 5: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Age Group
Chapter 6: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Traveler Type
Chapter 7: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Sales Channel
Chapter 8: Theme Park Vacation Market, By Regio
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
10.1. Walt Disney Attraction
10.2. Merlin Entertainment Group
10.3. Universal Parks And Resorts
10.4. Oct Parks China
10.5. Fantawild
10.6. Chimelong Group
10.7. Six Flags Inc.
10.8. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
10.9. Seaworld Parks & Entertainment
10.10. Parques Reunidos
Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012983157/buy/5500
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.