UK IP Telephony Market 2020 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2027

The government of UK focuses in the advancement business case for the future infrastructure investment by way of taking initiatives, such as the Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund, Local Full Fiber Networks programme, and business rates relief for fiber networks.

In the year 2016, the UK telecom sector had generated approx. £35.6bn in revenue and also registered substantial growth in the subsequent years. This growth in the UK telecom industry was majorly attributed to the burgeoning adoption of superfast broadband services. Furthermore, the strong regulatory system in UK in regards with internet telephony, and as the country recognizes internet access as a vital need for the citizens and focus on thorough execution of regulation is expected to emphasis on the extension of broadband infrastructure and coverage to rural areas. The trend is expected to have a significant impact on the IP telephony market in UK, as improvements in the broadband infrastructure would enable the enterprises to adopt IP telephony systems widely, because it would not only leverage its global connectivity capabilities but also enable the companies to reduce their operating cost related to international communication, which was higher when performed using fixed cable lines.

UK IP Telephony Market – Market Insights

The rise in demand for advanced internet facilities across business corporate

The IP phones system lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also they enable the organizations to integrate with their key business applications at a broader aspect. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process. The ability of the IP telephony to provide its users with seamless connectivity across the globe with minimal disruptions enables the organizations to enhance their performance and elevate their profitability.

Implementation of 5G technology to provide numerous profitable opportunity for IP telephony provider

As the 5G internet standards gain its momentum in the global market, the IP telephony market will have the opportunity to offer enhanced communication quality. This would also help the IP telephony providers to expand their product portfolio and invest into more advanced technologies for the enhancement of their services.

UK IP Telephony Market – Component Insights

The IP telephony market is categorized on the basis of components as hardware, softphones, and services. All these components permit the enterprises of all size to opt for efficient IP telephony to meet their requirements. The growing advancement in technology, better internet infrastructures, and deployment of cloud computing across various industries, the acceptance of IP telephony over ISDN is developing the digital ecosystem and fostering high growth of data.

UK IP Telephony Market – Hardware Insights

The IP telephony market is classified on the basis of hardware such as IP Desktop phone, IP Conference Phone, and DECT Phone. The demand variety of IP telephony, as per the requirement of the corporate, residential, as well as government customers is growing as the adoption of advanced technologies in these industries is increasing. All these types of IP telephony are being deployed for audio and video conferencing, auto attendant, voice messaging, mobility, contact center, and so on.

UK IP Telephony Market – Installation Insights

The IP telephony market by installation has been segmented into wired and wireless IP telephony. Use of wireless IP telephony is comparatively more than wired IP telephony, due to its ease of installation, portability, and maintenance. Installation of IP telephony system depends upon the feasibility, cost, and internet infrastructure of the companies. These factors play a vital role responsible for higher performance.

UK IP Telephony Market – Enterprise Size Insights

The by enterprise size has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The IP telephony systems are used by various industries and verticals depending on their need and location. Reference to small and medium enterprises is based on the number of employees, the annual turnover of organizations, and other factors of the organization. The revenue contribution in IP telephony by large enterprises is high, and SMEs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. As the use of IP telephone is high due to the increase in the number of industries and better internet connectivity.

UK IP Telephony Market – End-user Insights

The Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) companies across the globe have been facing aggressive competition and persistent pressures to meet the increasing demand for improving operational efficiency, and make the most of enterprise the benefits. Amidst the several operational costs, costly long distance call charges within branches and offices account for a major portion. In the meantime, The BFSI companies are also looking into the new potential methods to improve client relationships efficiently. Rising demand for a user-friendly and feature-rich telephone system enhancing customer experience is expected to fuel the growth of IP telephony in the BFSI sector across the UK region.

UK IP TELEPHONY MARKET SEGMENTATION

UK IP Telephony Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

UK IP Telephony Market – By Hardware

IP Desktop Phone

IP Conference Phone

DECT Phone

Others

UK IP Telephony Market – By Installation

Wired

Wireless

UK IP Telephony Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

UK IP Telephony Market – By End-user

Residential

Corporates

Governement

UK IP Telephony Market – Company Profiles

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Yealink Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ascom Holding AG

Polycom, Inc.

Unify Software And Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

