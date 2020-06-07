Animal Antibiotics Antimicrobials Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Overview:

The global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market was valued at USD 3.76billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.60 billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Animal Antibiotics are in high demand due to increasing breeding practices and increment in Animal Product requirement. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period at a high rate.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

1.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

1.3 Implementation of Regulations for Preventing the Spread of Animal Diseases

1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Dearth of New Antibiotics

2.2 Growing Resistance to Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

2.3 Routine Prophylactic Use of Antibiotics Being Replaced By Good Husbandry and Hygiene Practices

Market Segmentation:

1. By Mode Of Delivery:

1.1 Premixes

1.2 Oral Powders

1.3 Oral Solutions

1.4 Injections

1.5 Other Modes of Delivery

2. By Product:

2.1 Tetracyclines

2.2 Penicillins

2.3 Sulfonamides

2.4 Macrolides

2.5 Aminoglycosides

2.6 Lincosamides

2.7 Fluoroquinolones

2.8 Cephalosporins

2.9 Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

3. By Type of Animal:

3.1 Food Producing

3.1.1 Cattle

3.1.2 Pigs

3.1.3 Poultry

3.1.4 Sheep and Goats

3.1.5 Other Food-Producing Animals

3.2 Companion

3.2.1 Dogs

3.2.2 Cats

3.2.3 Horses

3.2.4 Other Companion Animals

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Zoetis, Inc.

2. BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

3. Eli Lilly and Company

4. Merck & Co., Inc.

5. Bayer AG

6. Sanofi

7. CevaSanteAnimale

8. Virbac

9. Vetoquinol S.A.

10. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobialsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

