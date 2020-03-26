Asia Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Schneider Electric, VERTIV, Dell Technologies, Eaton

The micro mobile data center market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 328.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2233.0 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

The micro data centers are considered as a logical response to rising Big Data and the IoT. Instead of supporting customer-facing or internal workloads, the new data centers support multiple connected devices which commence inhabiting the world around us. Owing to the presence of a large number of SMEs, coupled with the rapid expansion of the retail sector, the adoption of the micro mobile data center is projected to gain high momentum in the future.. Furthermore, continuous plans for digitization by government authorities in various countries will also accelerate the growth of the micro mobile data center market. For instance, in 2018, Siemens announced its plans to build an ‘Industry 4.0’ smart manufacturing innovation center in China. In addition to the growth of data centers, Japan and India are amongst the top countries for data centers. Pertaining to continuous demand for high storage capacity by the firms in India and China and upsurging digital traffic, it has resulted in the demand for cost-effective micro data centers.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008599/

SMEs are considered as the backbone of the Asian economy as they contribute more than 96% of Asian businesses. In respect to player’s recognition in data centers, Huawei received two awards with the Shandong Unicom and Chindata in September 2018. The Chindata has won ‘Living at the Edge’ award, offering reference and benchmarking for the new data center projects in the Asian market, while the Shandong Unicom’s cloud ship micro-module project has recognized with ‘Smart Data Center’ award. Due to factors mentioned above for the growth of data centers, deployment of micro data centers is projected to spur in the forthcoming period.

The Rest of Asia-Pacific micro mobile data center market is expected to grow at a good CAGR of from 2019 to 2027. Countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia are experiencing rapid growth and advancements in their economies. These countries are implementing digital transformation into different industry verticals. For instance, Malaysia is using intelligent automation and advanced analytics to help transform the passenger experience at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Singapore’s Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced the implementation of the digital transformation for supporting and accelerating Singapore’s shift to a digital economy. Further, internet penetration is accelerating at a rapid pace, demand for more data by the population.

Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit

Up to 25 RU

25-40 RU

Above 40 RU



Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application

Instant DC and Retrofit

High Density Network

Remote office Support

Mobile Computing

Others

Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others



Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Micro Mobile Data Center Market-Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric Se

VERTIV

Dell Technologies Inc

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd

Panduit

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Zellabox

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008599/

Contact Us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]