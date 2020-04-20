Asia Pacific POS Software Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Dell, Honeywell International, Infor, Ingenico Group
The POS Software market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 4,200.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 17,509.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs with the help of POS software vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets which is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific POS software market. The booming retail industry across the world is anticipated to benefit the POS providers especially in the APAC region, as number of retailers in Asian market is numerous. Thus, the use of POS software among retailers in APAC would propel the market growth. Thus, to minimize the risk associated with time and money loss, biometric-based POS systems are expected to be a new trend that can boost the market growth.
Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market. The Asia-Pacific POS software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the aforementioned features, the deployment of POS is rising within SMEs which is likely to drive the POS software market.
Asia-Pacific POS Software Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific POS Software Market By Component
- Software
- Services
Asia-Pacific POS Software Market By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Asia-Pacific POS Software Market By Application
- Inventory Tracking
- Purchasing Management
- Sales Reporting
- Customer Engagement
- Others
Asia-Pacific POS Software Market By End User
- BFSI
- Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
Asia-Pacific POS Software Market By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Europe POS Software Market-Companies Mentioned
- Dell Inc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- Intuit Inc
- Panasonic Corporation
- Square, Inc.
- Shopify, Inc
- Samsung Electronics
- Vend Limited
