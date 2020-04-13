At a CAGR of 38.6%|Autonomous Car Market Touch USD 126.8 Billion by 2027

The global Autonomous Car market is segmented as product type into laser guided mapping, radar, position estimator sensors, driving scenario system simulation, software and algorithm development etc. Among these segment is driving scenario system expected to dominate the overall Autonomous Car market and is projected to seize a remarkable CAGR of 38.6% by 2027. Likely, there is an increase in Laser and Radar market throughout the globe is one the major factor pushing the market of Autonomous Car market. In the near future demand for Autonomous (driverless Cars) will project to have high strength in the both commercial and residential sector.

Bright outlook of Autonomous Car Market

Global Autonomous Car Market is estimated to mask a significant CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. Moreover, the global driverless car market is projected to account for exponential revenue of by 2027. Additionally, the Autonomous Car market is projected to reach a notable valuation by the end of forecast period. The growth of the Autonomous Car market is driven by factor such as the necessity to safeguard individual as well as property from rapidly evolving threats, consumer awareness is increasing as well as security concerns, willingness to pay for the system, increasing adoption of new technology, growing demand for driverless vehicle technology in the automotive systems market is riding on the back of strong expansion of car.

The growth of this market is forced by the necessity to safeguard individuals as well as assets from increasing consumer awareness, security concerns, rapidly evolving threats, willingness to pay for security systems, growing demand for the deployment of automotive systems, and adoption of IoT-based security systems.

The report titled “Autonomous Car Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global automotive market in terms of market segmentation by material, by application, by product type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Autonomous Car market which includes company profiling of Apple Automotive, Google, Nissan Motors, Ford Motors, Intel, Volvo, Argus Cyber Security, Almotive and Autoliv, other key players. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global aerospace fasteners market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

