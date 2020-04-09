Automatic Data Capture Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019-2025

France market is expected to grow US$ 961.1 Million by 2025 from US$ 576.6 million in 2016. Currently, the vendors operating in the automated data capture industry face immense competition in both scanner hardware as well as barcode printer market. This has resulted in vendors to adopt non-traditional approaches for maintaining and increasing their market share along with generating higher share value. Recently, emerging and existing market players have introduced several initiatives regarding distribution channel for the enhancement of their client base and to attract new customers. Some of these initiatives include venture funds and extensive ISV partner programs for instance, recently, Honeywell introduced ‘Honeywell Ventures’ US$ 100 Mn fund. Further, Zebra Technologies extended its Zebra Ventures through Enterprise Asset Intelligence (EAI).

The France market for ADC exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes, booming e-commerce industry in Europe, and increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector. However, performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing and complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing are the factors hindering the market growth.

France ADC market by end-user is segmented into retail, transportation & logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage among others. The retail sector is expected to dominate the market for France ADC. For the efficient operation of the retail industry, a proper balance between the demand and supply is necessary. Cost of holding inventory, life cycle of the product, consumer behavior factors can be properly analyzed and evaluated to be implemented into operations and reap the benefits in the form of cost savings. The data capture at each and every node of operation in the retail sector enables these end-users to have a complete visibility of the product being processed through various stages, streamline workflows in different areas.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the ADC industry.

