Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Digital Oilfield Technology Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

With the rapid industrialization and globalization, the requirement for oil & gas is growing. Oil & gas are major fuels that are used across all industries. Companies in the oil & gas sector have to carry out extensive exploration & production (E&P) activities to discover crude reserves; these activities are time-consuming and cost-intensive. Purification of shale gas and crude oil is another step that adds to the economic burden on companies.

To achieve this, they are taking help of the digital oilfield technology, which makes use of artificial lift systems, video data analytics, and sensors for improving the drilling and transportation aspects of the whole process. The deployment of this technology in the E&P activities not only speeds up the production process, but also helps in lowering down the operational costs, thereby resulting in higher returns on investments for the companies.

Digital oilfield technologies combine data analysis techniques and advanced software, which are deployed for simplifying the E&P activities and increase the profitability of oil & gas production operations. The digital oilfield technology market is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR during 2018–2023.

The technology is deployed in different processes, such as drilling optimization, production optimization,asset management, safety management, repair and maintenance, and reservoir optimization. During 2013–2017, the technology was used the most for production optimization.

The rising demand for oil & gas has intensified the pace of E&P activities, as the companies are also conducting these activities in deepwater and ultra-deep water. The competition in this sector is fierce and even emerging economies are venturing into oil & gas exploration.

Some major companies, such as Schlumberger N.V. and Baker Hughes are investing in innovative digital technologies including 3D seismic imaging, advanced electrical submersible pumps, and reservoir modeling. A transitional shift is being observed in the oil & gas sector, where digital oilfield technologies are being preferred over conventional technologies, as the former help in real-time analysis of the oil & gas value chain.