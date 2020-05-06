Business Impacts of COVID-19 on India Compressor Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The indian compressor market generated revenue of $1.83 billion in 2018, from where it is predicted to advance at a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024) to ultimately value $2.7 billion by 2024. A compressor is any device which is used to increase the pressure of air or a gas by decreasing its volume for use in a large number of applications.

The key drivers of the growth of India compressor market are the expanding automotive and manufacturing sectors in the nation. The market generated revenue of $1.83 billion in 2018, from where it is predicted to advance at a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024) to ultimately value $2.7 billion by 2024.

Of these, the positive displacement bifurcation led the market during the historical period (2014–2018) in terms of the volume and value, and the same scenario is predicted for the forecast period.

The dynamic bifurcation is expected to grow faster in both aspects owing to the expansion of the steel, oil & gas, and cement industries, which use such compressors in large numbers. Further, government regulations regarding energy efficiency are raising the demand for dynamic compressors.Not only does such equipment save energy, but it also makes the production process more efficient.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), automotive, industrial manufacturing, chemical & cement, power, oil & gas, textile, food & beverages, and construction are the major application of such devices. Among these, the automotive application dominated the Indian compressor market throughout the historical period in terms of revenue generation and will continue doing so in the forecast period