Cytokinins Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2027|Xinyi Industrial Co. Ltd., Bayer CropScience

The global cytokinins market is segmented by cytokinin type into adenine-type and phenylurea-type; by application into cell division, seed dormancy, senescence and others; by end-user industry into agriculture, healthcare, cosmetics and others and by regions. Cytokinins Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global cytokinins market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of organic produce in the market. Advances in agricultural industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive cytokinins market besides the wide range of functions of cytokinins for an immense range of products such as cotton, organic fruits and vegetables, boronia hetrophylla and more during the forecast period.

As a precursor to increasing flowering of plants for various industrial as well as agricultural purposes, North America is panned to observe substantial growth of the Cytokinins market due to rising cytokinins usage for growing higher organic produce. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding cytokinins requirements in cosmetics and healthcare industries. Europe is expected to drive the demand and positively impact cytokinins market growth over the forecast period on account of increasing cytokinins application for herbal and cosmetic products.

Growing Applications on Account of Anti-Pathogenic Properties

Cytokinins role in plant pathogenesis showcasing resistance towards various types of pests and pathogens is anticipated to serve better in the growth of the cytokinins market during the forecast period. Researchers have found that cytokinins display some extent of resistance towards pathogens such as, Pseudomonas syringae which is generally found in Nicotiana tabacum and Arabidopsis thaliana plants.

Increasing Urbanization with Rising Pressure on Agricultural Production

Rapid urbanization with reduced spaces for farming and increased pressure on agricultural produce due to rising population is expected to boost the cytokinins market sturdily across the globe. Applications of cytokinins to cotton seeding have been discovered to enhance cotton production by five to ten percent by researchers which is anticipated to increase the demand for cytokinins by textile crop farmers.

However, the lack of awareness regarding natural growth substances in developing countries, extensive use of synthetic fertilizers and cost constraints associated with use of cytokinins than easily available fertilizers in the market are expected to serve as a major restraint in the growth of the cytokinins market over the forecast period in the under-developed and the developing countries around the world.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Cytokinins market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Crop Care Australasia Pvt Ltd., Du Pont, Redox Industries, Xinyi Industrial Co. Ltd., Bayer CropScience, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Sigma Aldrich, NuFarm Ltd. and Monsanto Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Cytokinins market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

