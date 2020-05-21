Dietary Supplements Market To Observe A Rise By CAGR Of 6.78% Between 2021 And 2028 Owing To Growing Demand For Immune Boosters An Health Concerns

Research Nester released a report titled “Dietary Supplements Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global dietary supplements market in terms of market segmentation by source, by supplement, by form, by application, by end user, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for dietary supplements is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028. Further, the global dietary supplements market accounted for a market value of USD 67,218.23 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow further by 2028. Dietary supplements consist of essential nutrients in various dosage forms that can be taken to improve the nutrient deficiency as well as enhance the normal body functions. The market is segmented by source, by supplement, by form, by application, by end user, by distribution channel and by region. On the basis of application, the market for dietary supplements is segmented into bone & joint fitness, immune boosters, cardiovascular health, mental health, cholesterol lowering, digestive support and others. The immune boosters segment held the largest market in 2019 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 44,272.96 million by 2028. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of efficient immunization methods for children which are estimated to increase the demand for products offering immune support.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

On the basis of region, the market for dietary supplements is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to hold the leading share with a share of 33.64% in 2018 which is estimated to grow further by the end of 2028 owing to rising concerns regarding cardiovascular diseases among working professionals on account of irregular and unhealthy dieting patterns. The market in Europe attained a market size of USD 17,342.30 million in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow further by 2028 as a result of increasing adoption of botanicals among the population of European countries such as Germany, UK, & France.

Rising Health-Conscious Consumer Base to Drive the Market Growth

Growing health concerns, growth of key demographics, rising urbanization, and increasing consumer desire to lead a healthy life and avoid dependence on synthetic drugs are major factors estimated to drive the growth of the dietary supplements market. In addition to this, consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of balanced nutrition and preventive healthcare. However, increasing regulations and complicated testing regimes on dietary supplements act as a restraining factor for the major players operating in dietary supplements market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dietary supplements market which includes company profiling of Abbott, Amway, Bayer, Otsuka, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Herbalife International of America, Inc., NuSkin Enterprises, Arkopharma, Nature’s Bounty and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global dietary supplements market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

