EGR Valves Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027: Airtex Vehicle Electronics, Automotive LLP, BorgWarner Inc., Cambustion

EGR is an important component of any automobile engine. It works by recirculating engine exhaust gas back to the engine cylinder. In gasoline engine the exhaust gas displays an amount of combustible gas and in diesel engine the exhaust gas replace the parts of the excess oxygen in pre-combustion mixture. The production of nitrogen oxide is reduced by the EGR and this has the direct effect in cooling the temperature of combustion chamber because dangerous nitrogen oxide emission are formed when temperature of combustion rises.

The major driver fueling the growth of EGR Valves are improving the engines life by reducing temperature in the combustion chamber and aim to improve engine efficiency and fuel economy. The factor that can hinder the growth of EGR Valves is the speeding up of soot collection due to the constant use of vehicles in urban environment. As number of vehicle increases the need for EGR Valve increases to attain fuel economy. Owing to these reasons, the EGR Valve market is expected to provide opportunities to the market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Airtex Vehicle Electronics, Automotive LLP, BorgWarner Inc., Cambustion Ltd., Delphi ANSYS Inc., DENSO Europe B.V., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, IAV GmbH, MAHLE GmbH and Wells Vehicle Electronics.

The “EGR Valves Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the EGR valves industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global EGR valves market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, application and geography. The global EGR valves market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EGR valves market based on type, vehicle type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall EGR valves market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 EGR Valves Market Landscape

4 EGR Valves Market– Key Industry Dynamics

5 EGR Valves Market Analysis- Global

6 EGR Valves Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type

7 EGR Valves Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type

8 EGR Valves Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

9 EGR Valves Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 EGR Valves Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

