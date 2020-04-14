Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market Trends Exhibits Big Growth by 2020-2027: Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor

The Europe automotive semiconductor market accounted for US$ 9,257.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 17,613.0 Mn in 2027.

Factors including continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers driving the Europe automotive semiconductor market. However, the adoption of advanced semiconductors increases the overall cost of vehicle are impeding the market growth. Bolstering Demand for Electric Vehicles is opportunistic for the growth of the Europe automotive semiconductor market. The automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003755/

Some of the players present in automotive semiconductor market are NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V. among others.

The automotive OEMs are integrating their vehicle’s dashboards, seats, heating systems as well as mirrors with advanced semiconductors and embedded computers, which is facilitating the semiconductor industry players to design and develop robust technologies. Semiconductors are also integrated into areas such as braking system, induction motor, and battery system among others. The growth of electric vehicle is foreseen to be exponential due to increasing concerns related to environment and several stringent laws by Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). With the rising electric vehicle production, the requirement for a large number of semiconductors and other electronics is also boosting in the market. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the automotive semiconductor market.

The automotive semiconductor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the automotive semiconductor market further. For instance, automotive industry plays a significant role in the growth of Europe’s prosperity, as it accounts for a significant portion in the region’s GDP as well as provides jobs to a large number of population. Due to these factors, the European Commission has taken several initiatives for the development of automotive industry in the region. For instance, CARS 2020 Action Plan, and GEAR 2030 among others.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003755/

By Application

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

Also, Horizon 2020 by EU focuses on providing funds for R&D in automotive industry by launching programs such as Also, Horizon 2020 by EU focuses on providing funds for R&D on automotive by launching programs such as European Green Vehicles Initiative and programs on ‘Road Transport’, ‘ICT for Smart Mobility’, ‘Factories of the Future’ and ‘Logistics’. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the Europe automotive semiconductor market. These initiative provide various benefits to the Europe automotive semiconductor based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of automotive semiconductor markets. This is further expected to provide the automotive semiconductor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of automotive semiconductor market in the region.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003755/

Reasons To Buy

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe automotive semiconductor market

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe automotive semiconductor market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

• Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]