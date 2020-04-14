Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027

The Europe smart home appliances market was valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 12.94 Bn by 2027. Factors such as to rising need for energy-efficient appliances, and demand for comfort coupled with high spending capability of end-users is driving the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003510/

Further, the some other key diving factors behind fast adoption and growth rate of smart home appliances in the European market includes universal access to high speed internet, introduction of smart meters, Energy efficiency and energy savings, and favorable EU policies to support digital economy in Europe. Another important reason behind rising demand of smart home appliances is tech savvy young generation in Europe. Young people find more value in the concept of smart homes and connected devices mainly because of the convenience that these devices offer.

Company Profiles

AB Electrolux

Amazon.com, Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003510/

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

The overall Europe smart home appliances market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe smart home appliances market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Europe smart home appliances market based on all the segmentation provided. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe smart home appliances market.

The European commission strategies such as Digital agenda, Digital Single Market for the growth of digital economy aim at giving better access of digital goods and services to consumers across Europe. These policies are driving the growth of digital economy in Europe which includes smart homes and smart home appliances. Efforts are being taken by Europe for ICT standardization which is an essential aspect to facilitate interoperability within the Digital Single Market. This will further push the development and deployment of advanced technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, cloud services, data driven services, smart transport, smart energy and smart home systems in Europe.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003510/

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe smart home appliances market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]