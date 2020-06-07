Gene Expression Market Forecast, 2020-2025: The COVID-19 Data Bump and the Future of Data Growth

The global Gene Expression market was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.27% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing applications of molecular biology and biotechnology in diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, the use gene expression technologies and methods has also increased. The market is thus expected to grow in the near future.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Cost benefits and affordability regarding sequencing

1.2 Increasing prevalence of cancer

1.3 Available Govt. Fund

1.4 Usability in Aid Gene expression studies

1.5 Sbs Technology to Aid More Detailed Cancer Studies

1.6 Availability Of Gene Expression Databases due to expansion of bioinformatics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High equip mentation cost

2.2 Lack of Trained professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Research

1.2 Drug Discovery

1.3 Diagnostics

1.4 Other Applications

2. By Service:

2.1 Gene Expression Profiling Services

2.1.1 Sequencing Services

2.1.2 Other Services

2.2 Bioinformatics Solutions

3. By Technology:

3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3.2.1 Cost and Speed Of NGS

3.2.2 Substitution Of Microarray Technology By NGS

3.2.3 Research Laboratories and Academicians Promoting NGS

3.2.4 Global Alliances Among Leading Research Institutes to Assist Drug Discovery and Increase theDemand for NGS

3.3 Dna Microarray

3.4 Others

3.4.1 Serial Analysis Of Gene Expression

3.4.2 Northern Blotting

4. By Consumables:

4.1 Reagents

4.2 Dna Chips

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Qiagen N.V.

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche)

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. Affymetrix, Inc.

8. GE Healthcare

9. Perkinelmer, Inc.

10. Oxford Gene Technology

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Gene Expressionmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

