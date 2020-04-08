Ketogenic Diet Market Outlook to 2027 – Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A, Keto And Company

The global ketogenic diet market accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

North America held the largest market share in the global ketogenic diet market. The rise of ketogenic diet market in North America is primarily attributed to the growing consumer awareness related to health issues such as weight gain and obesity. Consumers in the US and Canada are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Also, ketogenic diet product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers’ demand. Some of the key players offering ketogenic diet products in North America are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, and Danone SA, among others. These factors further propel the demand for Ketogenic Diet market in North America.

Market Insights

Rising awareness among consumers provides an opportunity for the ketogenic diet market growth

A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight. The ketogenic diet has proven to be helpful and beneficial against cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and in cases of diabetes. The nutritional and health benefits attached with the diet are the major reasons for the growth of ketogenic diet market globally. The ketogenic diet help in weight management, which is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases in many developed countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Thus, the aforementioned benefits associated with the adoption of the ketogenic diet are driving the global ketogenic diet market.

New Product launches will create growth opportunities for the ketogenic diet market

The food and beverages industry is more inclined towards launching new products that would target the ketogenic dieters. The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of the ketogenic diet has been a significant factor for the global growth and expansion of the ketogenic diet. The key market players are more inclined to the product launches of the ketogenic diet due to its increasing popularity among the consumers. Many celebrities and social media have taken a swoop over the use of the ketogenic diet and led to its popularity. The major key players are also influenced by the launches of the ketogenic diet that took a drastic rise in the global market in the past few years. According to Google search, the ketogenic diet was one of the most searched diet plans in 2018. Some of the most famous products that have hit the market include medium-chain triglycerides oils, bone broth with keto-specific packaging and claims, almond butter and nutritional beverages.

Product Type Insights

On the basis of product type, the global ketogenic diet market has been segmented into supplements, beverages, snacks, dairy, and others. Under the product type segment, the snacks market led the global ketogenic diet market. Moreover, the beverage segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the wide variety of keto diet beverages available in the market. There are some water enhancers available when one opts to follow a ketogenic diet. Stur is one of the most natural water enhancer available in the market that uses natural juices and stevia flavors to plain water. Apart from natural sweetener like stevia, it also uses a negligible amount of cane sugar. Other known water enhancers that could be best suited for a ketogenic diet are crystal light liquid, MiO liquid water enhancer, and Dasani Drops among others.

Distribution Channel Insights

The global ketogenic diet market by distribution channel has been segmented into hypermarket & supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. The convenience stores distribution segment accounted for the largest share in the global ketogenic diet market. The ketogenic diet products are easily available in the convenience stores, and consumers in the developed and developing countries prefer buying from the convenience stores. Convenience stores are the stores that are located in a limited area and is small in size as compared to hypermarkets & supermarkets. Moreover, there are a large number of convenience stores in developed countries such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China among others which further propel the sale of ketogenic diet products through the convenience stores.

Strategic Insights

Partnership and new product development were observed as the most adopted strategies in global ketogenic diet market. Few of the recent developments in the global ketogenic diet market are listed below:

2019: Love Good Fats launched its diverse range of ketogenic snack products in around 450 whole food retail stores in USA. It helped them to cater to a wider customer base.



2018: Ancient Nutrition partnered with Natural Partners Fullscript, an online platform to sell its products to medical practitioners.



2018: Ample Foods launched its new and advanced ketogenic diet, known as Ample K meal shake.

GLOBAL KETOGENIC DIET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Dairy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



Company Profiles

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Danone S.A

Keto And Company

Know Brainer Foods

Love Good Fats

Nestle S.A

Perfect Keto

Pruvit Ventures, Inc

Zenwise Health

