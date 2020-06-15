Medical Products Market analysis research and trends report for 2020-2026

The medical products market is set to gain tremendous momentum during the forecast period owing to the ongoing technological advancements and growing demand from the healthcare sector. Medical products are devices, instruments, appliances, apparatus, machines, reagents for software, in vitro use, material, or related – which is meant by the manufacturer to be used either alone or in combination with each other for a particular medical purpose by individuals.

These products play an essential role in the field of medicine and patient care. Due to advancement and innovation in medical technology, growing consumer awareness, as well as dependency of medical professionals on the medical devices, these products have become an integral part of the healthcare industry.

The use of medical products can be seen in hospitals which use a variety of tools and equipment so as to provide high quality treatment to patients. The medical products or equipment generally act as a line between patients and medical professionals.

The products play a major role in providing best patient care and thus medical professionals are highly dependent on them. With ongoing advancements and new innovations, the scope is increasing with each passing day.

Medical products such as hospital beds also play an important role in day-to-day operations and are designed and constructed to offer comfort, safety, and mobility to a variety of patients suffering from different conditions and going through different treatment plans.

Medical products market is bifurcated in terms of product, end-use, and regional landscape.

With respect to product, the market is classified into walkers, orthopedics, wheelchairs, medical beds, bathroom assistive products, and others. Among these, the walkers product segment was valued at around $2.4 billion in 2019 and will continue to show appreciative growth.

A walker with four legs is considered to be the most stable walking aid for the elderly or the disabled. Medical professionals or doctors recommend walkers if an individual’s endurance or strength has decreased or the sense of balance is compromised.

When selecting a walker, an individual should make sure that the walker fits well, while relaxing arms at the sides the walker’s hand grips should be in level with the wrist of the individual.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers, home healthcare, hospitals, and others. Among these, the ambulatory surgical centers segment was valued at $4.3 billion in 2019. The segment is expected to register additional growth over the coming years.

From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America medical products market was valued at more than $1.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at more than 7% CAGR over the projected time period. Middle East & Africa medical products market was valued at more than $1.5 billion 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6%.