North America Malware Analysis Market Growth insights to 2027 – AT&T, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike

The malware analysis market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 933.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 7,320.1 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

Developing countries in the North America are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis vendors. The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises. These factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.

The constantly increasing number of connected devices is attracting cybercriminals, as they can have access to more systems and data. As the number of IoT devices has been growing enormously, the IoT Botnet attack is also expected to increase. In the coming years, the development of such bots is estimated to grow, implying immense pressure on the technology companies to raise their network security measures. The trend is expected to have a noteworthy impact on the malware analysis market by driving its demand into various technology sectors.

North America malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Threat actors are swiftly shifting their focus from attacks on infrastructure to highly-targeted attacks on key personnel. Further, they are using phishing campaigns that are designed to trap users into giving up credentials for authentication or installing malware apprehended to the user. The scale at which attacks have worsened has propelled the growth for malware detection and analysis tools ecosystem to mitigate the risk for organizations.

North America Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation

North America Malware Analysis Market By Component

Solution

Service

North America Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

North America Malware Analysis Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

North America Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

North America Malware analysis Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific Malware analysis Market-Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CrowdStrike, Inc

FireEye, Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, In

Qualys, Inc

Trend Micro Incorporated

