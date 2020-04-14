Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market size Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2027

The remote patient monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,544.94 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness regarding healthcare. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

The remote patient monitoring devices market by product is segmented into vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held a largest market share of 79.5% of the remote patient monitoring devices market, by type in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages of the cardiac rhythm remote patient monitors and respiratory monitors. Moreover, the vital sign monitors segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to improvement in operation, performance, utility, handling, sensitivity, & reducing size of the device, and growing hospital infrastructure and home care infrastructure in the patient monitoring and care market.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding healthcare. However, factors such as, unaddressed regulatory concerns and security and privacy concerns are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players operating in remote patient monitoring devices market are, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, Abbott Laboratories, GE, Honeywell, Boston Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, American Telecare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Masimo Corporation and Omron Healthcare.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

The global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on product is segmented vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held the largest share of the market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the special remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to rising investments in patient monitoring devices segments from medical devices companies.

Global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on the application was segmented into cardiovascular diseases treatment, cancer treatment, sleep disorder treatment, diabetes treatment and weight management & fitness monitoring. In 2018, the cardiovascular diseases treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by application. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing number of the cardiovascular surgeries, increasing number of patients suffering from diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cardiac arrest and cardiac hypertension as they need regular blood pressure monitoring due to frequent fluctuations.

