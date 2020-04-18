Tubeless Tyre Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027

Tubeless Tyres are the tyres which have no inner tubes and the outer surface of the tubeless tyre makes an air tight sealing with metal rim. The tubeless tyres are made of tread, steel belt, and spiral layer, and they assist vehicles in different functions, such as supports vehicle load & breaking force to road surface, absorbs road shocks and maintains direction of travel. Tubeless Tires have many advantages such as fuel efficiency, less balance weight required, light weight, Stability, no wanted friction, safety and cost effective due to which they are the most attractive tyres in the tyre industries.

One of the major driver for the growth of tubeless tyre market is better efficiency and increased life of the vehicles provided by the tubeless tyres, however high cost associated with the tubeless tyre as compared to traditional tyre can be a restraint in the market. Enormous increase in the automotive industry worldwide will bolster the demand for tubeless tyres in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tubeless tyre market based on type, vehicle types and rim size. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall tubeless tyre market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company, Continental AG, MICHELIN, Pirelli Tyre S.P.A, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd., Yokohama Tire Corporation and CEAT Ltd.

