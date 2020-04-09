Urinary Catheters Market Outlook 2020-2025

The urinary catheters market is estimated to account for US$ 4,811.0 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 2,526.8 Mn in 2017. The rise in the number of genital surgeries and growing awareness among the populace regarding the advantages of catheterization are expected to fuel the growth of global urinary catheters market. For instance, according to the International Society of Plastic Surgeons (IASPS), the number of patients opting for Labiaplasty, a vaginal operation in females was reported to be 45% more than that of the patients opted for the procedure in 2015.

Top Companies Mentioned:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Medtronic

3. Urocare Products, Inc.

4. ConvaTec Inc.

5. Cure Medical, LLC

6. Medical Technologies of Georgia

7. Bactiguard

8. Braun Melsungen AG

9. Coloplast

10. Hollister Incorporated

However, the availability of alternative procedures to treat various bladder conditions are expected to confine the market growth. Self-catheterization with the use of disposable catheters is one of the prevailing trend in the global urinary catheters market.

The global market for urinary catheters on the basis of product is segmented into intermittent, foley, and condom catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to be the largest as well as fastest growing segment in the market This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, cost-effective nature, reduced risk of urinary tract infections, and increasing demand of it as an effective solution among the patient population.

On the basis of application, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Urinary incontinence is expected to be the largest as well as fastest growing application segment in the global urinary catheters market. This is attributed to the vast population suffering with the conditions across the globe. For instance, according to a study by the American Urological Association (AUA) it was estimated that 30% of females of the age group 30-60 suffered from urinary incontinence compared to 1.5-5% of males. The high prevalence of incontinence cases among the the population is responsible to fuel the market growth over the forecast years.

The market for urinary catheters was estimated through extensive primary and secondary sources that included a vast array of government authorized websites such as World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), United Nations (UN), American Urological Association (AUA) and others. The primary respondents included chair-holders and representatives of the demand and supply side for urinary catheter industries as well as medical professionals at various hospitals, clinics, and research centers.

