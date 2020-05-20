Accelerating Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

The number of humans calling this planet home is expected to surge sharply from 7.7 million in 2019 to 9.7 billion by 2050, says the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2019 report. This is leading to a rapidly increasing demand for clean water, much of which is contained in ice caps and glaciers, so is unavailable.

To make matter worse, the freshwater in ponds, lakes, and rivers is getting more polluted day by day, due to the heavy discharge of untreated sewage from houses and toxic-chemical-laden effluents from factories.

Therefore, with continued efforts to make drinking water available to people and bring down the prevalence of deadly water-borne diseases, the water treatment chemicals market is on path to reaching $58.7 billion by 2023 from $44.7 billion in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018–2023 (forecast period).

The various chemicals used to treat water include corrosion inhibitors, coagulants and flocculants, chelating agents, scale inhibitors, Ph adjusters and stabilizers, biocides and disinfectant, oxygen scavengers, and anti-foaming agents.

Of these, PFZZS flocculants, in particular, display a faster sedimentation process, strong absorption, and good cleaning effect, when added to unclean or polluted water.

Along with the increasing consumption of water treatment chemicals, they are also undergoing advancements, aimed at making the process more efficient and cost-effective. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being carried out in the field, which have already yielded technologically improved substances, such as aluminum sulfate, poly iron and zinc silicate sulfate (PFZSS) flocculants, sodium aluminate, and ferric sulfate.