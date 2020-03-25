Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape BAE Systems plc, Chemring Group PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

The aircraft survivability equipment are key essentials in protecting the aircraft from any kind of physical and electronic attacks. Increasing defense expenditure in developed and developing nations in recent years has created a positive outlook for the market players. Additionally, modernization efforts carried out in the defense industry, especially in air force is expected to take the market growth to new heights in the forecast period.

The “Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft survivability equipment market with detailed market segmentation by fit, subsystem, platform, and geography. The global aircraft survivability equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft survivability equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the aircraft survivability equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from aircraft survivability equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aircraft survivability equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aircraft survivability equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key aircraft survivability equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BAE Systems plc

Chemring Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo DRS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

RUAG Group

Terma Group

Thales Group

The report analyzes factors affecting aircraft survivability equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s Five Force analysis.

