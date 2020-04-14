Biomaterials Market Worth $139,736 million by 2022 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Bayer AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation

The world biomaterials market is estimated to garner revenues worth $139,736 million by 2022, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence rates of cardiovascular & orthopedic disorders, advancement in medical technology, and increase in awareness regarding implantable devices. The other driving factors of the market are heavy fundings by government to increase R&D activities in the field of biomaterials and increasing awareness about the advantages of biomaterials products. However, high cost of biomaterial implants and compatibility issues are expected to hamper the market growth. Introduction of new technologies, namely, decellularized dermal matrixes for grafting and hydrogen scaffolding, presenting new products in field of plastic surgery, wound healing, and neurology offers lucrative opportunities to market players.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Royal DSM, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Corbion N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bayer AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., Collagen

Biomaterials are materials of either synthetic or natural origin that are used for interaction with biological systems for medical purposes such as treating or repairing damage tissues. They are used in joint replacements, plastic surgeries, drug delivery devices, skin repair, heart valves, and in other medical implants. The recent success in the usage of biomaterials was witnessed in the fields of cardiovascular medicine, immunology, orthopedics, dental medicine, infection, and ophthalmology, which has opened new avenues for biomaterials technology. Biomaterial is a groundbreaking technological innovation of medical technology that can enhance the functionalities of damaged tissues or organs

Scope of the Report

The research on the Biomaterials market segments the market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Most important type of Biomaterials covered in this report are:

Metallic

Polymeric

Ceramic

and Natural

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Cardiovascular

Dental

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Plastic

Surgery

Ophthalmology

Tissue Engineering

For more clarity on the real potential of the Biomaterials market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD BIOMATERIALS MARKET, BY TYPE, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 5 WORLD BIOMATERIALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 6 WORLD BIOMATERIALS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

