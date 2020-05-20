By Registering A CAGR Of 8.1% Food Colors Market Is Expected To Attain A Market Value Of USD 4.74 Billion By The End Of 2025

The global Food Colors market was valued at USD 2.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Food Colors have been previously been used to improve the texture and appearance of food. Initially saffron was used but with the introduction of food dyes and lakes the market demand started growing rapidly. Food colors are now being used in a variety of packaged foods. However, the government crackdown on synthetic food colorants is expected to slow down market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improved product appeal

1.2 New product innovation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Side effects of synthetic colorants

2.2 Stringent regulation regarding food colorants

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Colors market is segmented on the origin, type, application, form, solubility and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Natural

1.1.1 Caramel

1.1.2 Carotenoids

1.1.3 Anthocyanins

1.1.4 Others

1.2 Synthetic

1.2.1 Blue

1.2.2 Yellow

1.2.3 Red

1.2.4 Green

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Natural Identical

2. By Application:

2.1 Beverage

2.2 Dairy and Confectionery

2.3 Meat

2.4 Dairy

2.5 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Liquid Gel

3.2 Liquid

3.3 Gel Paste

3.4 Powder

4. By Solubility:

4.1 Lake

4.2 Dye

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. FMC Corporation

2. Naturex SA

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Kalsec Inc.

5. Fiorio Colori SPA

6. D.D. Williamson and Co. Inc.

7. Koninklijke DSM NV

8. Sensient Technologies Corporation

9. Chr. Hansen A/S

10. Dohler Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Food Colors market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

