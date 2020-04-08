Chemoinformatics Market Segmentation, Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

Chemoinformatics is the use of computer and informational techniques applied to a range of problems in the field of chemistry. These techniques are used, in pharmaceutical companies in the process of drug discovery. These methods can also be used in chemical and allied industries in various other forms. Chemoinformatics is the mixing of those information resources to transform data into information and information into knowledge for the intended purpose of making better decisions faster in the area of drug lead identification and optimization.

The market of chemoinformatics market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing occurrence and incidence of chronic disease in the global population and consistent requirement to discover innovative drugs. Various technological and medication developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Leading companies are:

1 Jubilant Biosys

2 Molecular Discovery Ltd.

3 OpenEye Scientific Software

4 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

5 Agilent Technologies

6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7 BioSolveIT GmbH

8 Schrödinger, LLC

9 ChemAxon Ltd.

10 Golden Helix, Inc.

The global chemoinformatics market is segmented on the basis of mode of deployment, application end user and geography. The mode of deployment segment includes, web based, cloud based. Based on application, the market is segmented as, drug discovery, drug validation, chemical analysis and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, chemical and pharmaceutical industry, research and academic institution, regulatory center and others.

North America is likely to contribute to the largest share in the chemoinformatics market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, enhanced infrastructure of healthcare, funds in initiatives of R&D and technological enlargements in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to increasing activities of research and initiative of medication improvement in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. CHEMOINFORMATICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Chemoinformatics Market – By Mode of Deployment

3.2.2. Chemoinformatics Market – By Application

3.2.3. Chemoinformatics Market – By End User

3.2.4. Chemoinformatics market – By Region

3.2.4.1. By Country

4. CHEMOINFORMATICS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

5. CHEMOINFORMATICS MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

5.1. GLOBAL CHEMOINFORMATICS MARKET OVERVIEW

5.2. GLOBAL CHEMOINFORMATICS MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN)

5.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

