Children’s Wear Market Size and Share | Global Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Children’s Wear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global children’s wear market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Children’s wear consists of apparel and footwear for children between the age group 0 to 12 years. It includes innerwear, nightwear, socks, and tights made from different materials, like cotton, polyester, silk, and satin. Children’s wear is more casual, comfortable, and flexible in comparison to that of the adults, and is fit for play and rest. Moreover, manufactures are offering both gender-neutral and specific variety of clothing for girls and boys in a wide range of styles, colors and fabric materials.

The rising disposable incomes and improving standards of living have prompted parents to buy premium-quality apparel for their children. Owing to this, manufacturers are designing clothes and footwear for infants with their favorite movie and cartoon characters printed on it. They are also focusing on making replicas of outfits worn by parents or celebrities, in smaller sizes for kids. Apart from this, the rising trend of social media influence, along with the emergence of various online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Myntra and Hopscotch, which offer a wide range of options for children wear, have bolstered the market growth. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles, the relatively high birth rates and the growing impact of television and mass-media have boosted the sales of children’s wear globally.

Breakup by Product Category:

Apparel

Footwear

Others

Breakup by Consumer Group:

Infant (0-12 Months)

Toddler (1-3yrs)

Preschool (3-5yrs)

Gradeschooler (5-12yrs)

Breakup by Gender:

Boys

Girls

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Benetton Group, Carter’s Inc., Cotton On Group Pty. Ltd., Diesel SPA, Dolce & Gabbana SRL, Esprit Holdings Limited, Fruit of the Loom, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., Mothercare plc, Nike Inc., OshKosh B’gosh Inc., The Children’s Place, The Gap Inc., V.F. Corporation, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are

continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

