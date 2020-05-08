Coating Machines Market Viewpoint, Trends and Predictions 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Coating is layer applied on the surface of an object, the purpose of the coating is to make the object durable, decorative, functional or to protect the object which are used for various types of coatings on the various types of objects ranging from metal to non-metal types. Coating machines are used for film coating, formulation coating, plastic coating, nano-coatings and UV coatings and for various other types of coating. Coating Machines are extensively used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints, textile, automotive etc. Apart from the existing industrial sectors, coating machines have also found in new areas of application such as nanotechnology.

The configuration of coating machines differs from one industry to another based upon the set of processes involved. By operation, the coating machines can be automated or manual. Coating machines are available in various size, shape, capacity, power and in other specifications. Various coating machine manufacturers follow AISI 316 and AISI 304 sections. One of the key characteristic of coating machine is that the equipment are designed in such a way that the risk of accident is reduced on the operator’s side.

Besides, coating machines are easy to repair and maintain. At present, the modern coating machines are now operated with the help of microprocessor programmable control system which makes it fully automated. Coating machines have been designed in the way to reduce the various emissions which might cause pollution. In terms of shelf life, the coating machines are said to have a long operating span.

Coating Machines Market: Dynamics

With the varied scope in end use industries including used in Paints, Plastics, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electronics, Glass, Ceramics, Paper and Printing, the Coatings Machines Market is expected to witness a fair share of growth during the forecast period. The coating machines market is also expected to witness significant growth from the pharmaceutical industry in particular. With the continuous development in the field of nanotechnology in recent times, there will be increase in the use of coating machines in the said field thus leveraging its end use. Also, the sustained need for coating in the paint, plastic and textile industries is increasing and is projected to augment the demand for coating machines.

The growing construction industry and infrastructural development has led to the substantially increasing demand for the materials like glass, ceramics and paints. As coating provides durability and safety to these materials along with making it decorative which gives it an additional value, therefore importance of coating has also increased for the same thus creating additional growth opportunities for the of coating machines market.

The demand of conformal coatings in electronic industry is also considered as a major industrial sector driving the coating machines market which is expected to offer a significant rate of growth. In future opportunities, coating machines are expected to find a pivotal role applications related to the food and packaging industry. As coating on the packages make the product long lasting therefore the coatings have become the necessity in packaging industry which makes coating machine an important element of packaging industry. Self-cleaning coatings are quite trending in the automotive, construction,

textile and glass building materials which makes coating machines used for self-coatings trending in the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel and limited installation can prove as a setback for the growth of coating machines market in regions where manufacturing base is sparse. Long life and low maintenance of coating machines can also act as restraining factor for the sales of new units of the coating machines.

Coating Machines Market: Segmentation

Coating machines market can be segmented on the basis its operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Coating machines market can be segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as:

Pharmaceutical

Paints and Plastics

Glass

Automotive

Paper and printing

Electronics

Packaging

Textiles

Coating machine market can be segmented on the basis of mechanical speed of the machine:

Low Speed Coating Machine

High Speed Coating Machine

Coating Machines Market: Regional Outlook

As there is growth in construction industries in the regions of Latin America, China, India, Southeast Asia and Pacific there is increase in the use coatings in construction industry which make these regions potential market for Coating machines. Regions like North America, Europe and Japan are focused on Infrastructural development which makes them a strong market for coating machines due to the need of coatings in infrastructure. Looking at the growth of pharmaceutical and electronic industries in the regions Latin America, Europe, China, India, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia and Pacific there will be growth in the use of Coating machines in these regions. Considering the impact of coatings on the major industries across world the growth coating machines is expected to be global.

Coating Machines Market: Key Participants

Some of the global participants in the Coating machines market are: