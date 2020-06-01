Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Trends Growth, Opportunities, and Forecasts Study Till 2025

The estimates pertaining to the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) has been calculated by the Global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2019 report with respect to the extent of the specific time duration. Industry specialists that have been evaluating the business environment are also likely to take a closer look at the alignment of the organization as well as the firm’s business structure. This data that has been collected has been done so based on the high-quality insights and market structures and more.

The report basically aims to present an overall analysis of the market and is inclusive of highly thoughtful insights, historical data, experiences, industry-validated data, and projections alongside a given set of theories and methodology. The report depicts the competitive spectrum of the market in detail, and also presents an in-depth comprehensive evaluation of the vital industry players.

With concrete tagged as one of the materials of choice for construction projects, it comes as no surprise that the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is traversing alongside a lucrative growth path. Lately, the growing population and the consequent demand for affordable housing, in tandem with high-end frills brought on by increasing disposable incomes have led to the demand for a number of commercial outlets such as shopping complexes, multiplexes, entertainment centers, restaurants, etc., along with residential edifices. The upswing in construction activities to build residential establishments and commercial setups such as towers, malls, skyscrapers, etc., due to surge in urbanization will contribute to a major hike in concrete surface treatment chemicals market share.

Regionally speaking, Asia Pacific is claimed to emerge as a highly viable growth ground for concrete surface treatment chemicals market. Encompassed mostly with developing economies, the continent plays host to a majority of the global populace. As per estimates, the global population was recorded at over 6 billion in 2000 and as on 2018, it stands at over 7.5 billion. APAC economies India and China are touted to account for a substantial proportion of this estimate, leading to a significant demand for housing.Proliferation in population density and rising urbanization will thus impact the regional construction industry, which would, in consequence, propel the APAC concrete surface treatment chemicals industry share.

Asia Pacific dominated the concrete surface treatment chemicals industry with over 50% industry share in 2018. Large number of concrete surface treatment chemicals manufacturers, high-production capabilities and continuously increasing demand from China, India, South Korea and Japan are the few factors responsible for the commanding position of the region. Initiatives by Government of India such as Bharatmala Project (for roads & highways construction), Sagarmala (for port construction and expansion), Smart-city projects, AMRUT to provide basic civic amenities, etc. has triggered the construction sector in the country. Meanwhile, CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) is aiming to build more than 200 airports by 2035 in order to meet the escalating air travel demands. These factors will drive the regional demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals in near future.

Concrete demand and Sustainability: It is an established fact that concrete is a versatile construction material, being critical in commercial structures, highways and hotels, sectors witnessing rapid development in recent years. Known for its subtle qualities such as requiring less maintenance and lasting longer, some even help reduce nitric oxides in the surrounding areas by as much as 60%. Concrete will ultimately aid in making a significant contribution to the global environment and sustainable development goals, inadvertently creating demand for curing compounds.

Competitive landscape: Key industry players like DowDuPont, BASF SE, Lion Specialty Chemicals, AkzoNobel Chemicals and others outline the competitive landscape of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market. Some of these companies have been striving to flood the market with advanced curing compound solutions as well as seek regional expansion of business operations, to enhance their customer base and to ensure that infrastructure development globally is benefited by concrete fortified with high-quality chemicals.

Citing an instance, on account of the recent advancements in its construction chemical arms, Sika AG, a specialty chemical company for building and motor vehicle supplies, has recently started production at a new concrete admixture plant in Doha, Qatar. The production lines for concrete-admixture manufacturing would be accompanied by an office and a central storage facility, with the company aiming to play a more prominent role across major construction projects in Qatar.

